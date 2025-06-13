GEORGE RUSSELL made clear on Thursday that if Max Verstappen is banned from racing it would be his own fault and an entirely justified outcome due to his reckless driving.

The Briton, who clashed with the four-time world champion last season and again at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, said he believed the Dutchman had attempted to scare him when he rammed his Red Bull into Russell's Mercedes.

“He was trying to run me off the road,“ said Russell, speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“I don’t think he was trying to intentionally crash into me. He wanted to just sort of scare me a bit, but he just misjudged it.

“Again, it wasn’t going to scare me, it was all just a bit surprising. I’m not looking for an apology. His actions cost him -- and they benefitted me. So I should be almost thanking him!

“Obviously, I’d be feeling very differently if it took me out of the race, but it is good to see that he took accountability. I was a bit surprised about that.”

Verstappen avoided talking about the incident after the race, but admitted on social media 24 hours later that he had done something that should not have happened.

He was penalised and dropped from fifth to 10th and was also given a three-point penalty on his driving super-licence, taking him to 11 points.

If he reaches 12 in the next two races he will be given a one-race ban.

“It wouldn’t be unjust,“ said Russell. “At the end of the day, that’s why the penalty points are there. If you keep driving recklessly you will accumulate points and get punished with a race ban.

“You’ve got it in your own hands and it doesn’t go without risk.”

Russell added that he did not expect Verstappen to change his aggressive style.

“I don’t think so, but it depends on the circumstances, doesn’t it? When you are going for a championship, it’s slightly different.

“That’s why I believe he wasn’t intentionally trying to crash into me. He was just trying to get his elbows out and show who’s boss, but he got that wrong -- Jos (Verstappen’s father) is the boss!”

Russell said he had briefly spoken to Verstappen since their clash, but they did not talk about the incident.

“We bumped into each other at the airport on Sunday morning when I was going to Roland Garros. To be honest, I totally forgot about Barcelona because he was there with his new-born and we were at the security machine.

“We just had a quick chat and then he was busy folding the pram down to put it through the machine.”