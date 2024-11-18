Rashid advises Jun Hao to turn opportunities into titles following Kumamoto high

PETALING JAYA: Former national badminton coach Datuk Rashid Sidek advises Kumamoto Open runner-up Leong Jun Hao to set clear goals should he realise his potential to become a world-class shuttler.

This is following the 25-year-old’s defeat to China’s Li Shi Feng on Sunday (November 17) after finally reaching his first Super 500 final in the Kumamoto Open.

In the Kumamoto Open, Leong faced several high-ranking opponents including world No. 17 Lakshya Sen, No. 11 Koki Watanabe, No. 4 Kodai Naraoka and No. 6 Jonatan Cristie.

Leong was once hailed as “Malaysia’s next big thing”, after clinching the 2017 Asian Junior title, following his victory against Paris Olympics silver medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the New Straits Times reported.

Over the last seven years since the 2017 Asian Junior, his progress is said to have “lagged significantly”, as quoted.

ALSO READ: Jun Hao goes down tamely to China’s Li Shi Feng in Japan Masters final

The former Olympic bronze medalist believes that Leong can still catch up if he starts “converting opportunities into titles”, as quoted.

“Jun Hao’s potential was never in doubt since his junior days, which is why the BA of Malaysia (BAM) has stood by him.

“Jun Hao must set specific goals to become a world-beater. He trained with Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong for many years, but they moved up the ranks faster.

“He seems to be asking himself the tough questions now. Once a player becomes self-critical and works hard, it’s easier for coaches to push them to the next level,” he was quoted as saying.

Rashid also attributed 20% of a shuttler’s success to the coach’s guidance while the rest is dependent on the player’s own efforts and willpower.

ALSO READ: Jun Hao secures spot in Japan Open finals, stuns Indonesia’s Cristie

He added that Leong has to immediately put in the work if he wants to close the gap with other top players.

However, he warned not to directly compare Leong with compatriot and world number seven player Lee Zii Jia, who bagged an Olympic bronze.

“Zii Jia is an Olympic medallist and has multiple World Tour titles under his belt. Even if he struggles, he can bounce back and win.

“Jun Hao cannot afford to think that early-round losses are acceptable, as it will breed doubts.

He must aim high, both mentally and physically, to progress further in tournaments,” he was also quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Zii Jia crashes out of Masters Japan quarter-finals

Rashid stressed that “it is never too late”, for Leong to make an impact if he remains focused and goal-oriented.

Leong will be facing World no. 33 Takuma Obayashi from Japan at the China Masters on Tuesday (November 19).