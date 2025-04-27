Reaching final still a big achievement for Sri Pahang - Adam

KUALA LUMPUR: Sri Pahang FC defender Adam Nor Azlin feels that despite their 2-1 defeat by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the Malaysia Cup final last night, it has still been a massive achievement for the Elephants.

He said the supporters themselves can judge their performance which, overall, saw them play with high spirits against the Super League giants and even going 1-0 up in the first half.

“Although we lost, we feel that having reached the final is already an achievement. That’s why we fought from the start to the end.

“Our supporters can judge us however they want but, to me, we will continue to play and perform at the highest level... perhaps we could have focused much better (against JDT). We are definitely disappointed that we lost but that’s the name of the game... sometimes you play well but you still lose and sometimes you play badly but still end up winning,” said the former JDT player after the final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here last night.

Sri Pahang, under coach Fandi Ahmad, had earlier stunned JDT when they took a 1-0 lead through winger T. Saravanan in the 14th minute.

Undaunted, the Southern Tigers fought back to equalise through prolific marksman Bergson Da Silva in the 54th minute before Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi sealed their fightback with the winning goal in the 74th minute.

Adam, meanwhile, was full of praise for the commitment shown by his teammates in the high-intensity final.

“Alhamdulillah, everyone played their best,” he said.

Both teams ended up playing with 10 men each after referee Razlan Joffri Ali sent off Sri Pahang striker Sergio Aguero and JDT defender Park Jun Heong.