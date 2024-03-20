Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois suffers further injury setback

MADRID: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (pix) has suffered a setback in his bid to return to action after breaking the internal meniscus ligament in his right knee.

The Belgian international was on the verge of a return to action after breaking the cruciate knee ligament in his left knee in September and was due to take part in a friendly game against the Real Madrid B-team on Wednesday, when he pulled up in Tuesday’s training session.

Tests have shown that he has broken the meniscus ligament in his right knee, an injury that is unrelated to the one that has sidelined him for entire season and the club now has to decide on the treatment, said Xinhua.

“Following tests carried out today, Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a ruptured internal meniscus in his right knee. The injury occurred during today’s training session. The injury will be monitored,“ informed the Real Madrid website.

If Courtois needs an operation, he won’t recover before the end of the season at the end of May, but there is a slight chance that if the club decides to follow a conservative treatment, he could recover in under two months.

The good news for Real Madrid is that Courtois' substitute Andriy Lunin has been in excellent form in 2024, pulling off a series of displays that relegated Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought in on loan to cover for the Belgian, to the bench.