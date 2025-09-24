Real Madrid thrash Levante 4-1 as Mbappe scores twice in La Liga

REAL MADRID extended their flawless La Liga start with a commanding 4-1 victory over Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium.

Kylian Mbappe netted twice to bring his league tally to seven goals from six matches under manager Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a magnificent finish before setting up Franco Mastantuono for Madrid’s second goal.

The result keeps Los Blancos five points clear of champions Barcelona, who face Real Oviedo on Thursday.

Alonso praised his team’s committed defensive display and highlighted the importance of the opening goal for building confidence.

Vinicius Junior delivered a superb performance, erasing memories of his recent inconsistency and his frustration at being substituted in the previous match.

The Brazilian winger broke the deadlock after 28 minutes with a exquisite curled effort using the outside of his right foot.

Mastantuono then doubled the lead with a powerful strike into the top corner for his first goal since joining from River Plate.

Levante briefly reduced the deficit through Karl Etta Eyong’s close-range header early in the second half.

Mbappe swiftly restored Madrid’s two-goal advantage by calmly chipping a penalty down the middle after being fouled in the area.

The French forward completed his brace just two minutes later by rounding goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and tapping into an empty net.

Alonso expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress but emphasised they are still in a construction phase.

Madrid now prepares for a crucial derby clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. – AFP