Rodri not ready for Man City schedule after injury, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that Rodri requires significantly more time to reach his peak condition following his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner was absent from City’s 5-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday after starting three matches within an eight-day period.

Rodri has accompanied the City squad for Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Monaco in the Principality.

Guardiola does not anticipate the Spanish midfielder will participate in the match against the French club.

The 29-year-old returned from an anterior cruciate ligament tear sustained last September during May.

He subsequently missed the beginning of the current season after experiencing a setback at the Club World Cup.

Guardiola explained at his pre-match press conference that Rodri currently faces difficulties with his tendon.

The manager highlighted the demanding schedule against Manchester United, Napoli and particularly Arsenal as being too intense for Rodri’s current fitness level.

Guardiola emphasised that Rodri is presently unable to perform at top intensity across three matches per week against demanding opponents.

The City boss expressed his feeling that Rodri requires additional time before returning to competitive action.

He noted that recovery from such injuries typically requires a minimum of one year before players can begin their comeback.

Guardiola praised Rodri’s patience throughout his rehabilitation process.

The manager confirmed that Rodri himself will ultimately determine his availability for matches.

Meanwhile, City midfielder Bernardo Silva prepares to face his former club where he previously won the Ligue 1 title.

Silva also reached a Champions League semi-final during his time with Monaco.

The Portuguese international was appointed City captain this season following Kevin De Bruyne’s departure.

Silva stated that his responsibility involves fostering the appropriate environment to restore the club’s success.

Guardiola’s team failed to secure any trophies last season for the first time in eight years.

Silva attributed Manchester City’s previous success to having multiple leaders within the squad rather than relying solely on one captain.

The new captain emphasised the importance of ensuring certain standards are maintained within the team environment.

Silva described observing a group of players with strong characters within the current squad.

His current role involves creating positive energy and chemistry among the leadership group including Ruben Dias, Rodri and Erling Haaland.

The captain aims to ensure all players conduct themselves appropriately within the team structure. – AFP