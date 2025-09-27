Rodrigo Holgado to appeal 12-month FIFA suspension with FAM

HARIMAU MALAYA heritage player, Rodrigo Holgado will appeal against the 12-month suspension imposed on him by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

His Colombian club America de Cali confirmed in a statement today that Holgado and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will file the corresponding appeals provided for under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, with the aim of having the sanction reviewed by the competent authorities.

The statement said the club was notified of FIFA’s decision, which bans Holgado from all football-related activities.

“The Legal Department of America de Cali will be in permanent contact with the Football Association of Malaysia to follow the development of this process,” it said.

In a statement yesterday, FIFA said its disciplinary committee has imposed sanctions on FAM and seven heritage players for breaching Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) relating to falsification of documents.

The other six heritage players sanctioned are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

FIFA said FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility, which allowed them to feature in the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Vietnam on June 10.

Following that match, FIFA received an official complaint concerning the eligibility status of several players.

As a result, FAM was fined CHF350,000 (about RM1.8 million), while each player was fined CHF2,000 (about RM10,560) and suspended from all football-related activities for 12 months, effective from the date of notification of the decision.

FAM, in a statement, has confirmed it will file an appeal against FIFA’s ruling on the sanctions imposed over the ‘heritage player’ case, in a bid to safeguard the interests of the players and the Malaysian national team.

FAM acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi confirmed that the association has received FIFA’s official ruling on the matter, adding that all documentation and procedures had been submitted transparently in line with the prescribed guidelines. - Bernama