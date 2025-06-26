Royal duo eyeing regal performance at 24 hours of Spa race

TUNKU Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim will carry the nation’s challenge at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps race in Belgium this weekend.

The royal duo, the sons of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, are representing Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) and will be behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R as they battle against 75 elite GT3 machines from around the globe in this gruelling endurance showdown.

Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Abu Bakar will share driving duties with Alexander Sims and Jordan Love.

Tunku Abdul Rahman said their main focus in one of the most prestigious GT3 races this season is to first finish the race before targeting a win.

“We still have a long way to go as a team, and we want to be the best one out there.

“It’s positive that things have gone this well so far, but this is just the beginning. There are a lot of strong teams and cars,” he posted on The Royal Johor Facebook page today.

His younger brother, Tunku Abu Bakar, described their participation this time as an opportunity for the team to polish Malaysia’s motorsports talent.

“This is the first year that we are running on our own as a team. We have a few crew members from Malaysia, and our focus is to get people back home to work and race with us internationally.

“Not only do we want to be on the top steps all the time, but part of that journey is bringing people from back home to help them achieve the same goals as us,” he said.

Fans in Malaysia can watch the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps race via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/ohBUUFVWqoU?si=Bj49e4KH6e-5CgIb.