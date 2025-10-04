Ryder Cup winner MacIntyre shares Alfred Dunhill Links Championship lead

RYDER CUP golfer Robert MacIntyre overcame extreme conditions to share the clubhouse lead before the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was suspended.

Early starter Richard Sterne set the target with a bogey-free 67 on the Old Course at St Andrews to reach 12 under par.

Strong winds and heavy rain lashed all three Scottish courses involved in the tournament.

MacIntyre joined Sterne at the top of the leaderboard following a second consecutive 66.

The Scottish golfer made seven birdies and a solitary bogey in the worst of the weather.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen sits one shot behind the co-leaders after carding a 68 at Kingsbarns.

A large group including Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin are one shot further back.

MacIntyre started his second round at the 10th tee and posted birdies on the 11th, 12th and 14th holes.

The world number nine also birdied the third and fifth holes from around 20 feet.

He tapped in for another birdie from close range on the ninth to join Sterne in first place.

“It was almost a perfect round of golf, especially once the weather came in, just a lovely round,“ said MacIntyre.

“It’s difficult when it gets this windy. It’s hard to hit the ball good with the wind.”

“So I was having to try and fight the wind on certain holes and wasn’t comfortable. But I made some beautiful shots.”

Players with holes still to complete will return to the course at 0700 GMT on Saturday.

The third round will begin at 1130 GMT with a shotgun start.

Competitors play one round at each of St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns during the tournament.

All remaining players will compete on the Old Course at St Andrews for the final round on Sunday. – AFP