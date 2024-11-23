Sabah give coach Kim Swee perfect parting gift

SABAH FC handed head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee a perfect parting gift when they hammered PT Athletic FC 4-0 in their Malaysia Cup round-of-16 first-leg tie at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras today.

Sabah got off to a great start when Saddil Ramdani gave them a 12th-minute lead with a powerful shot from inside the box past PT Athletic goalkeeper Nik Mohd Amin Ahmad.

Sabah doubled their lead six minutes later through Muhammad Danial Haqim Draman before his teammate Darren Lok hit the bar 10 minutes before the break.

PT Athletic skipper Indra Putra Mahayuddin had the ball in the back of the Sabah net in the 57th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Sabah made it 3-0 when Daniel Ting capitalised on a mix-up in the PT Athletic goalmouth in the 75th minute before an injury-time own goal by PT Athletic’s Muhammad Yusri Yuhasmadi wrapped up the proceedings.

On Thursday (Nov 21), Kim Swee announced that he had chosen not to extend his contract with the team when it expires this month, with today’s match against PT Athletic FC being his last as Sabah FC coach.

The second leg of this match will be held at the same venue on Wednesday (Nov 27).