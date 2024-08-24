Sarawak ready to help federal government develop sports - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak is prepared to assist the Federal Government develop sports in the country, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that Sarawak’s commitment and dedication to give the best can be seen from its successful organisation of the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA).

“Sarawak has provided the best services and, hopefully, this will be a benchmark (not just for sports) but for the bigger agenda of fostering a spirit of friendship among athletes and youth.

“Of course, nothing is perfect, if there are any shortcomings, I apologise but, overall, we have given our best for all Malaysians,” he said at the SUKMA 2024 closing ceremony at the Unity Stadium here tonight.

The closing ceremony of the biennial Games, held from Aug 17-24, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Abang Johari said that throughout SUKMA 2024, Malaysians nationwide, including athletes from Brunei, had showcased a high spirit of harmony.

“The reality is that unity among the youth shone through as they competed with a high spirit of sportsmanship and some also set new records at SUKMA 2024,” he said.

SUKMA 2024 featured 37 sports comprising 488 events and involving 236 men’s events, 217 women’s events and 35 mixed-gender events, held in nine divisions - Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

This is the third time that SUKMA, introduced in 1986, has been held in Sarawak after 1990 and 2016.