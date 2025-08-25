Saudi Winter Games 2029 on schedule despite replacement rumours

THE Olympic Council of Asia has confirmed that preparations for the 2029 Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia remain firmly on schedule despite emerging replacement discussions.

This confirmation follows reports that Saudi Arabia was considering approaching South Korea and China to host the event instead.

Environmental groups have criticised the decision to host winter games in the desert kingdom.

The OCA unanimously approved Saudi Arabia’s bid in 2022 to stage the games at its $500 billion megacity NEOM.

This development forms part of Saudi Arabia’s significant investment in major sporting events, including the 2034 football World Cup.

The futuristic NEOM project will feature a year-round winter sports complex in the mountains of Trojena.

However, the Financial Times recently reported that Saudi Arabia was “struggling to deliver” the ski resort on time.

The newspaper indicated that Saudi officials had discussed staging the event four years later than originally planned.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the OCA asked Korean Sport and Olympic Committee president Ryu Seung-min about the country’s willingness to replace Saudi Arabia.

The Kuwait-based OCA stated on Sunday that it was “pleased with the strong progress being made, as we closely monitor the on-schedule work from the LOC (local organising committee).”

The council added: “We appreciate the bold ambition of the venue and the opportunities it will create as a new winter sports destination serving the future of sport in Asia.”

South Korea and China emerged as potential replacements due to their experience hosting the Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

China recently staged the Asian Winter Games in its northern city of Harbin in February.

When asked about China potentially replacing Saudi Arabia for the 2029 games, foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning stated on Friday: “I haven’t heard of the situation you mentioned. We support Saudi Arabia in hosting the next Asian Winter Games.” – AFP