SIBLING synergy stole the spotlight in the sixth Qualifying Round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2025 held in Bukit Beruang, Melaka recently, as a pair of twins from Sek Men Bukit Mewah scooped the Girls’ U-13 Doubles.

13-year-olds Christina Anne Alexander and Clarissa Anne Alexander, who hail from Seremban, took the title after beating Fong Leanne and Lee Quinn of Arrows International School. The twins first took part in the 2023 edition of the AJBC, where they finished in the quarter-finals of the Girls’ U-13 Doubles during the Negeri Sembilan qualifying round. However, they had to give the tournament a miss last year due to their father’s work commitments.

Although both girls are Negeri Sembilan state badminton players, Christina also enjoys participating in the AJBC as it is “highly competitive”.

“We certainly aim to play in the Grand Finals and we still have two more years of the AJBC to look forward to, since we’re only 13. So, there’s every chance for us to make the Grand Finals,” Clarissa added.

The twins also fought hard in the Girls’ U-13 Singles, but the top spot went to their doubles’ nemesis – Fong Leanne from Arrows International School. Clarissa ultimately placed second, while Christina came in fourth.

Double victory was also celebrated in the Girls’ U-15 segment, where Annabell Gan Tze Zhen of SMK Gajah Berang won both the singles and doubles categories. Annabell defeated Ungku Iman Zahirah Binti Ungku Mohamed Nur Firdaus from SMK Tinggi St David to clinch the Girls’ U-15 Singles.