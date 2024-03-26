Selangor FC assessing candidates for assistant coaches - Johan Kamal

PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC head coach Nidzam Jamil is still in the process of selecting new assistant coaches for the club, according to Selangor FC chief executive officer Datuk Dr Johan Kamal.

“We will be bringing in two to three new assistant coaches. Nidzam is currently reviewing resumes, and we have entrusted him to choose who should be part of his team.

“There are several candidates, most likely the coach will bring in an assistant coach from overseas, one of whom has previously played in Malaysia during Nidzam’s time as a coach, from Australia,“ he said at the Selangor FC iftar event last night.