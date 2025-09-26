Selangor FC sacks head coach Kinoshi, appoints Gamel as interim

SELANGOR FC today announced the dismissal of Katsuhito Kinoshi from his position as first team head coach.

The club, known as the Red Giants, expressed gratitude for Kinoshi’s contributions and commitment during his time with the team.

A club statement confirmed that Frenchman Christophe Gamel will assume the head coach role on an interim basis while a permanent replacement is sought.

Selangor currently occupies fifth place in the thirteen-team Super League with six points earned from two victories and three losses.

The team recently secured a 4-2 victory against Singapore’s Tampines Rovers in the ASEAN Club Championship last Wednesday.

Kinoshi, aged 61, originally took over the head coach position following Nidzam Jamil’s resignation in October of last year.

His tenure included leading Selangor to win the 2024-2025 Malaysian Football League Challenge Cup, ending a trophy drought of nearly ten years. – Bernama