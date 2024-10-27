Selangor Red Giants aim to defend MPL title

PETALING JAYA: Mid Season Cup Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) 2024 defending champions Selangor Red Giants (SRG) intend to defend their Malaysian Professional League (MPL) title when the playoffs start in Iskandar Puteri, Johor on Oct 31.

Team captain Simon Lim said that it would be a tough challenge as the new patch introduced in the playoffs would even up the playing field for all teams, but he remained optimistic about his teammates’ ability to adapt and shine during their matches.

“It’s very challenging for us as we are still struggling during training but it gets better and better, so we hope that we can adapt to the new patch this week. We would be thankful if we can make it to the Grand Final,” he said at the MLBB Creator Awards ceremony here today.

He also said that the team’s spirits would be lifted for the M6 World Championship at Axiata Arena here in November should they be able to achieve a good result in the playoffs.

The SRG team was crowned E-sports Team of The Year at the ceremony earlier today.