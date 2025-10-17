Sepak takraw squad prepares Plan B for 2025 SEA Games quadrant event

KUALA LUMPUR: The national sepak takraw squad has prepared a contingency plan should key quadrant event players fail to recover from injuries before the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand this December.

Head coach Ahmad Jais Baharun confirmed several important players are currently receiving treatment at the National Sports Institute.

Mohamad Azlan Alias, Farhan Adam and Norfaizzul Abd Razak’s ongoing recovery process is creating some pressure during final preparations.

“We are continuing our preparation training to strengthen players in both attack and defence aspects,“ Ahmad Jais told reporters during a visit by the 2025 SEA Games Chef-de-Mission.

He expressed hope that players would remain focused and avoid further injuries during the crucial final preparation phase.

The coaching staff has initiated simulation training for replacement players as part of their precautionary Plan B strategy.

The squad will travel to Ratchaburi, Thailand from November 19 to 24 for test matches against former Thai national players.

This final preparation trip will help assess the team’s readiness against strong regional competition.

The Malaysian Sepaktakraw Federation has set a target of winning two gold medals at the upcoming games.

These gold medals are specifically targeted from the men’s regu and men’s quadrant events.

Ahmad Jais acknowledged this challenging target set by the national federation for the Thailand competition. – Bernama