Sepak Takraw World Cup: M’sia down Thailand for doubles title

THE national team created history after defeating arch-rivals Thailand 2-0 in the doubles final of the premier division in the 2024 Sepak Takraw World Cup at the Titiwangsa Stadium here tonight.

The vociferous support of over 1,000 home fans at the competition venue inspired the national players to produce a smashing performance against the defending champions.

The doubles pairing of Aidil Aiman Azwawi and Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin had the packed stadium enthralled as they took a 10-3 lead, but Thailand’s Seksan Tubtong and Kittiphum Sareebut managed to level the scores at 14-14 before the Malaysians eked out a 17-16 first-set win.

Aidil Aiman-Muhammad Noraizat, the 2021 and 2023 SEA Games doubles silver medallists, were made to slog again in the second set before winning 15-13 to emerge as champions.

Aidil Aiman later described their display against Thailand as the best in his career.

“Aizat helped me a lot to execute my services well and cut down on my mistakes. (I) was quite pressured during the game but we managed to control our nerves and read our opponents’ serves,” he said.

Malaysia have one more final to go in the regu event of the premier division - also against Thailand - later today.