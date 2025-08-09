Sesko completes Manchester United’s new-look forward line-up

MANCHESTER United signed Slovenian international Benjamin Sesko on Saturday, making him the third forward the 20-time English champions have acquired in the close season.

The 22-year-old's arrival from RB Leipzig, in a deal reported to be worth up to £74 million (85 million euros, $99 million), completes an overhaul of the Red Devils' attack that failed to fire last season.

Only four other teams scored fewer than United's 44 goals in 38 Premier League games last season as the English giants endured their worst campaign for 51 years, finishing 15th in the table.

Sesko, who has scored 16 goals in 41 international appearances, is United's third major attacking signing following the recruitment of Matheus Cunha for £62.5m from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo, who joined from Brentford for £65m with £6m in add-ons.

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Benjamin Sesko has joined the club, subject to registration,“ read a club statement.

The five-year contract includes a guaranteed payment of £66.3million, with the remainder in add-ons, according to reports.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,“ said Sesko.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.”

Sesko had also been linked with Newcastle, but once again Eddie Howe's League Cup winners failed to land their target despite being able to offer European football this season, unlike Manchester United.

Howe had seen Sesko as a ready-made replacement for unhappy Swedish striker Alexander Isak, who has been a target for champions Liverpool.

- 'Exceptional young talents' -

Sesko, though, said he felt a vibrancy at United as they seek to rebound from a desperately disappointing 2024-2025 campaign under 40-year-old Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created,“ he said.

“It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Sesko had also previously been linked with Arsenal after impressing during his two-year spell in Germany, where he scored 39 times in 87 appearances for Leipzig, including 21 goals last season.

Standing 1.95 metres (6ft 4ins) tall, Sesko's towering physique, electric pace and eye for goal have earned comparisons with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Like Haaland, he also made his name at RB Salzburg before moving to Germany in 2023.

United are banking on Sesko realising his abundant potential to fire them back into contention at the top of the Premier League table.

Between them, Sesko, Cunha and Mbeumo combined for 58 goals last season.

The massive outlay on their arrivals needs to bear fruit quickly with United under pressure to meet financial sustainability rules, especially without the revenue of European football this season.

Sesko's arrival is likely to presage the departure of Rasmus Hojlund, whose plight might provide a salutary tale for the Slovenian.

The 23-year-old Danish forward arrived with similarly high hopes but has failed to deliver and is reportedly subject to interest from Serie A side AC Milan.

Sesko though has convinced United's director of football Jason Wilcox that he has the attributes to help propel United back into title contention.

“Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football,“ said Wilcox.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.” - AFP