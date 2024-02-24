Shah Firdaus, Izzah Izzati settle for bronze in men’s and women’s sprint in ACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Two National track cyclists - Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri - did the country proud by winning a bronze medal each in the men’s and women’s sprint events at the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) 2024 in New Delhi, India today.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus beat Taiwan rider Shih Feng Kang 2-0 in the bronze medal race according to the https://atresults2.wixsite.com/attiming/acct2024 website.

Earlier, Shah Firdaus, winner of the keirin silver at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt last March, failed to make the final when he was beaten 0-2 by China’s Li Zhiwei, in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Nurul Izzah Izzati defeated Japanese rider Aki Sakai (2-0) for the bronze.

However, in the semifinals, she lost to China’s Tong Mengqi 0-2. - Bernama