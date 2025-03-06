THE race for the post of Malaysian Athletics (MA) President is expected to be a keenly contested battle between current and former presidents, although two other prospects will be joining the fray.

Incumbent Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim is expected to encounter a four-cornered fight during the MA’s election of office bearers for the 2015-2029 term on June 15, with past president and Perak Amateur Athletics Association (Perak AAA) president Datuk Karim Ibrahim leading the charge.

Shahidan and Karim (MA president from 2015-2019) will be facing incumbent MA deputy president Datuk Mark William Ling Lee Meng and Terengganu Amateur Athletics Association president Datuk Wan Hisham Wan Salleh.

The race for the post of Deputy President is also expected to be a keenly contested affair as the race for the post will see a five-cornered fight featuring Karim, Wan Hisham, Datuk R. Annamalai, Sallehuddin Safar and Mohamat Hasan.

Another intense battle is also on the cards for the post of four vice presidents, including one reserved for a woman representative.

The nine contestants who will be vying for the three remaining posts of vice president are Annamalai, Datuk Mohamad Ismail, M. Iyaru, Mohamat, Josephine Kang, Rosli Abdullah, David William, John Ayaru and N. Padmanathan.

So far, only the name of Josephine Kang was mentioned for the post of woman vice president when Shahidan made the announcement for candidates nominated for posts, during a press conference held at the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Hotel here today.

Those aspiring for posts in the MA can be nominated for more than one post and these candidates can register as contestants for more than one post but on the day of the election, must choose only one post.

The MA has 13 affiliates comprising delegations from 13 associations and each association will be represented by three delegates during the voting session, thus there will be a total of 39 votes.