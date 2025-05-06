Developers, private companies in N. Sembilan encouraged to set up recycling centres

SEREMBAN: In line with efforts to protect the environment, all developers and private companies in Negeri Sembilan are encouraged to establish recycling centres in their development areas.

Negeri Sembilan Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Action Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said the move would the move complement the government’s initiatives on waste reduction, zero landfill goals, and the advancement of smart and sustainable city development.

He said the KITARecycle Drive-Through Centre managed by SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) serves as the best example, with statistics showing that 2,589 individuals registered and delivered recyclable items at the centre in 2023.

“The number increased sharply to 22,139 individuals last year and as of April this year, the agency has received 4,557 people who have registered,“ he told reporters after opening the KITARecycle Matrix Concepts Drive-Through Centre here today.

Also present were SWM Environment Corporate General Manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin and Matrix Concepts Chief Executive Officer Chai Keng Wai.

Meanwhile, Arul said, The KITARecycle Drive-Thru Centre, operated by SWM Environment, also recorded the collection of 724 tonnes of recyclable materials last year and over 306 tonnes as of April this year.

In addition, it also manages 16 KITARecycle Houses and nine KITARecycle Drop-Off Collection Points, he added.

He said the effort to preserve the environment is also supported by 32 Drive-Thru Recycling Centres (DTRCs) in the state operated by the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) through the MADANI Community Well-Being Programme (Sejati MADANI).

In a separate development, Arul expressed optimism that the construction of the Seremban Arena Complex, the first of its kind in the state and valued at RM250 million, will add significant value to the socio-economic growth of the local community.

He said the project, undertaken by the Lee Tian Hock Yong Chou Lian Foundation, is expected to position Seremban City as a modern and inclusive urban centre.

Developed by Karisma Perwira Sdn Bhd, the project will be officially launched on June 28, marking a new milestone in the transformation of Seremban’s urban landscape.