Sharmendran to decide on MAKAF's coaching offer next month

KUALA LUMPUR: National karate exponent R. Sharmendran (pix) will decide next month whether to accept the offer from the Malaysia Karate Federation (MAKAF) to be roped into the national coaching development team.

Yesterday, MAKAF president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad said that the 31-year-old winner of four SEA Games gold medals has retired and been offered the chance to return and coach the team.

Sharmendran, who began his career as a national exponent in 2012, said that while he appreciated the offer, he would need some time to make a decision.

“Yes, I received a coaching offer from MAKAF but I will decide next month. I will see what is best for me... there's no problem even if I don't accept the offer.

“... there will be pros and cons as well as challenges as a junior development coach because you have to work with kids. I need to develop them from young as it will be crucial to their future as karate exponents,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Sharmendran said even if he decides not to take up the offer from MAKAF, he would still be involved in karate.

He said the close relationship he has forged with the Malaysia Karate-Do Kibokan Association since he was 10 would surely open up space for him to venture into new things and allow him to share his experience and knowledge in the sport.

“I feel that I have built a base in karate, so if I want to give back (to the sport), I can still open like a grassroots club. I can teach at the grassroots level and if I want to share my knowledge, perhaps I can hold seminars or so on.

“... but (my decision) also depends on the long term and what is the best for me because I am sure I will go through many changes after retiring,” he said.

As for his retirement, Sharmendran, who has undergone up to six surgeries, including the latest for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear on his left knee last month, said good health is the most important aspect of his life now.

He said he would need about four to five months to regain his fitness and did not rule out the possibility of competing locally or internationally in the future if his services are needed.

“I want to take care of my mental and physical health. I want to rest properly now. Next year will be an exciting one for me and I think the door to continuing as an exponent is still not close... there is still a chance. Maybe I can still make a comeback at the 2027 SEA Games in Malaysia,” he said. -Bernama