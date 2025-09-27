Simeone says Atletico preparing for huge effort in Madrid derby

ATLETICO MADRID manager Diego Simeone is prioritising his team’s capacity to compete during a demanding schedule over historical records before Saturday’s LaLiga match against local rivals Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have achieved a flawless start in the Spanish top-flight with six consecutive victories.

Atletico have consistently proven to be a difficult challenge for Real, who have failed to win any of the last five LaLiga derbies.

“I do not dwell on the past, I live in the present,“ Simeone informed reporters on Friday.

He noted that Real Madrid have enhanced their team play, attacking effectively from their positions.

Simeone added that coach Xabi Alonso has refined their defence by implementing a higher press, which explains their perfect winning record.

Atletico’s league performance presents a sharp contrast, with Simeone’s squad securing only nine points from six matches and just two wins.

“We have eight new players and seven from last season,“ Simeone explained.

He stated that the team is currently in a developmental phase aimed at collective improvement.

Simeone expressed his hope that the team will evolve and perform better with each subsequent match.

Atletico also enter the derby with less recovery time after facing Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Real Madrid played their previous fixture against Levante a day earlier, granting them an additional day of rest.

“We are just focusing on preparing for the match and ending this run of four matches in nine days,“ the coach said.

Simeone emphasised the need to support the players, who must deliver a huge effort after only three days’ rest.

He concluded that the required effort will ultimately depend on mental strength and personal sacrifice. – Reuters