Simplicity is the name of the game for Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama

HIDEKI Matsuyama has a straightforward approach to completing a rare collection of trophies associated with three golf legends at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

“It’s very simple really ... hit the ball straight and make a lot of putts,“ he said with a smile.

Asia’s winningest golfer on the PGA TOUR with 11 career victories, Matsuyama knows it is easier said than done at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. Having won the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament in 2014 and last season’s Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, he is now eager to add a title linked to Arnold Palmer.

Returning to Bay Hill is a privilege for the 33-year-old, who is based in Orlando. This week marks his 11th consecutive appearance in the US$20 million Signature event honouring Palmer.

Matsuyama was in contention last year, holding a share of the lead through 36 holes before finishing T12—his fifth top-25 at Bay Hill. Alongside the US$3.6 million winner’s cheque, the champion receives a red cardigan in Palmer’s memory, a tradition since 2017, and 700 FedExCup points.

Hitting the ball straight with his formidable iron play remains one of Matsuyama’s strengths—he currently ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. His putting has also improved significantly, ranking 34th this season compared to 121st last year. These improvements led to a record-breaking win at The Sentry in Hawaii and three other top-25 finishes, placing him third on the FedExCup points list.

“I feel like things are coming together, but once the tee is in the ground, it’s all about execution,“ Matsuyama said. “The rough is long, and there’s a lot of water, so scoring is difficult. The key is to play well the first three days and put myself in a position to win on Sunday.”

Nearly nine years after Palmer’s passing, Matsuyama fondly recalls his one and only encounter with the golf icon.

“I did meet him once, but it was really just a greeting. Still, I felt he had a very kind aura,“ he said.

Matsuyama also reflected on his debut in TGL presented by SoFi, a new tech-driven indoor golf league, where he competed with Boston Commons alongside Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Keegan Bradley.

“I was quite nervous, but it was a really fun environment. I enjoyed playing competitive golf under that kind of pressure,“ he said.

Other Asian players in this week’s elite field include Korea’s Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, and Byeong Hun An, who finished tied for eighth last year.

World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler will defend his title against top challengers, including McIlroy, winner of last month’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and World No. 3 Xander Schauffele, returning from a rib injury.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth of eight Signature events on the PGA TOUR 2025 schedule.