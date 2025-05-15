KUALA LUMPUR: The China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia (PUCM) continues to play a pivotal role in deepening Malaysia and China relations, not only by fostering robust business partnerships, but also by advancing tourism, technology and cultural diplomacy.

Speaking at PUCM’s 10th anniversary celebration today, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching praised the association’s decade-long efforts in forging lasting connections across key sectors such as technology, telecommunications, culture and education.

“Beyond trade and investment, people-to-people ties between our nations continue to deepen. With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 on the horizon, we look forward to welcoming even more tourists from China and around the world,” she said.

Teo highlighted that tourist arrivals from China soared to 3.7 million in 2024, marking a remarkable 130.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

“This initiative marks a new chapter in Malaysia-China relations, reinforcing our connectivity in trade, tourism, education and cultural diplomacy. It arrives at a crucial moment as Malaysia chairs ASEAN in 2025, where inclusivity and sustainability will shape the regional agenda.

“Greater ease of movement for businesses, entrepreneurs, students and tourists will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also enhance ASEAN’s position as a vibrant, people-centred and future-ready region,” she said during the anniversary luncheon held at a hotel here today.

Teo also reaffirmed the Communications Ministry’s commitment to nurturing a supportive ecosystem for foreign and local investors in the digital and telecommunications sectors.

“We continue to review and streamline regulatory frameworks, while formulating policies that encourage a dynamic, secure and inclusive digital economy for all,” she said, encouraging PUCM and its partners to pursue joint ventures, technology exchange and investments that benefit both nations.

She also noted that the theme for the 2025 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition (2025 CSITE), Smart Technology, Digitalisation and Education, fully aligns with the priorities of the MADANI Economy and Malaysia’s drive for digital inclusivity, cybersecurity and innovation-led growth.

Meanwhile, PUCM president Datuk Keith Li reflected on the association’s growth from just seven founding members to nearly 200 member companies over the past decade.

“Among our proudest achievements is the establishment of the 2025 CSITE, which spotlighted breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, drone technology and smart city solutions.

“This initiative serves as a vital bridge, linking Chinese innovation with Malaysian opportunities,” he said.

The event also saw the unveiling of PUCM’s 10th Anniversary Special Edition Magazine.

Earlier, Teo officiated the launch of the 2025 CSITE and spent about 30 minutes visiting exhibition booths, including those by China Telecom (M) Sdn Bhd, China Silk Road Group and Geespace.

She also visited the booths of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Malaysia-China Insight and Nanjing Xinyan Cultural Media Co, Ltd.