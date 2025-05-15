KUALA TERENGGANU: The petrol and diesel supply disruption on Pulau Redang, which has lasted for two weeks, is expected to be resolved following the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s (KPDN) delivery of fuel to the island today.

Terengganu KPDN director Mohd Mufsi Lat said a new transporter company, appointed through a re-tendering process, has been contracted and will commence fuel deliveries today in line with the contract’s effective date.

“The distribution will be carried out gradually and closely monitored to ensure the main needs of the residents are met promptly,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Terengganu KPDN met community representatives from the island to explain the situation and obtain feedback.

Mohd Mufsi assured that the ministry will continue to monitor developments to prevent any long-term disruptions of fuel supply to Redang and other islands in the state.

He also said that intensified monitoring will be implemented to curb manipulation and leakage in businesses involving subsidised goods.