Singapore rules out bid for 2026 Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore has decided not to make any bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, according to local media reports.

The Straits Times reported the Commonwealth Games Singapore (CGS) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) in a joint statement said they have studied the feasibility of hosting the event and made the decision.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) during its general assembly in November last year has invited all member associations to express interest in hosting the 2026 Games after original host, Victoria withdrew few months earlier, claiming the estimated cost had blown out by A$6.9 billion.

Malaysia had previously rejected the CGF’s offer, stating the decision was made at the Cabinet meeting after considering all aspects of hosting the event and their implications. -Bernama