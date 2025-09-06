Sinner and Alcaraz set for special US Open final showdown

REIGNING champion Jannik Sinner expects another special occasion when he plays Carlos Alcaraz for the men’s US Open title.

Sinner reached his fifth successive Grand Slam final on Friday by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Italian is chasing a fifth career major after joining Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season.

Sinner said making five straight Grand Slam finals represents something great that he never imagined achieving when he turned professional.

His world number one ranking will be at stake on Sunday when he faces Alcaraz for the third consecutive Grand Slam final.

The 24-year-old captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this season but lost to the 22-year-old Alcaraz in an epic five-set battle at the French Open.

Sinner noted that they like seeing each other on court because it means both are performing well in tournaments considering their rankings.

They will meet at the US Open for the second time following their first encounter in the 2022 quarter-finals that helped shape their rivalry.

Sinner described Sunday as a very special day and an amazing final between two different players now with different confidence levels.

Three years ago Alcaraz prevailed after a five-hour 15-minute marathon that finished just before 3:00am in New York.

The Spaniard went on to lift his maiden Grand Slam title at that tournament.

Sinner is looking to catch Alcaraz by collecting his fifth major title on Sunday.

Much of his success has been built on the back of 27 straight Grand Slam match wins on hard courts.

He aims to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open crown since Federer won the last of five consecutive titles in 2008.

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime was trying to reach his first Grand Slam final after making the last four for the first time since his run to the same stage in New York in 2021.

The Canadian said he had no regrets about playing his way and his game, adding that you live and die with your choices. – AFP