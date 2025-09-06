Sinner beats Auger-Aliassime to set up US Open final with Alcaraz

DEFENDING champion Jannik Sinner battled past 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the US Open semi-finals to set up a blockbuster title clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

The victory renews one of the sport’s most compelling rivalries and ensures a third successive major final between the Italian world number one and the Spaniard.

Sinner becomes only the fourth man in the professional era that began in 1968 to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season, joining Novak Djokovic, Rod Laver and Roger Federer.

He described the achievement as an amazing season and highlighted the importance of Grand Slam tournaments.

Sinner acknowledged the tough challenge from Auger-Aliassime, noting the Canadian’s improved serving and shot-making compared to their previous meeting in Cincinnati.

The Italian expressed concern after noticing his opponent appeared injured during the match and wished him only the best.

Sinner faced brief resistance in the fifth game of the contest but dialled up the intensity to wrap up the lopsided opening set.

Auger-Aliassime settled his nerves in his second New York semi-final, breaking for a 5-3 lead in the next set to level the match.

The Canadian went toe-to-toe with Sinner in the third set before the momentum shifted again in the Italian’s favour.

Sinner took a medical timeout for an unspecified issue but found his groove to close out the third set.

He staved off a strong challenge from his reinvigorated opponent with some clutch serving in the final set to advance.

The world number one later revealed he felt twitching in his stomach while serving at 4-3 in the second set but played down concerns about his fitness.

He confirmed he felt much better after treatment and experienced no further issues with his serving pace.

The victory sets up a mouth-watering encounter with second seed Alcaraz, who saved three match points in their French Open final meeting in June.

Alcaraz surrendered his Wimbledon crown to Sinner in July, making this their third major final meeting this year.

Sinner reflected on their rivalry beginning at the US Open three years ago when they duelled in an entertaining five-set quarter-final that Alcaraz won.

The Italian noted both players have evolved into different competitors with different confidence levels heading into Sunday’s final.

He expressed excitement about their upcoming match and appreciation for the amazing tournament atmosphere. – Reuters