DEFENDING champion Jannik Sinner cruised past Felix Auger-Aliassime with a commanding 6-0 6-2 victory in the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals.

The world number one extended his hardcourt winning streak to 25 matches, capitalising on Auger-Aliassime’s 29 unforced errors.

“Today I felt great on court,“ Sinner said. “Every day is going to be different, but we will prepare for the semis.”

The Italian became only the fifth man this century to achieve 25 consecutive hardcourt wins, joining Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, and Murray.

He will next face French qualifier Terence Atmane, who stunned seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2 6-3.

“I cannot believe it,“ Atmane said. “Breaking into the Top 100 and reaching a Masters 1000 semi-final means everything.”

Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-4 win over Jiri Lehecka.

“I’m hungry and in a good rhythm,“ Shelton said. “I want to prove myself every match.”

Shelton will now face German third seed Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff secured a 6-2 6-4 win over Lucia Bronzetti.

“I played aggressive but had to adjust to the light balls,“ Gauff said.

The American will next meet Jasmine Paolini, who defeated Barbora Krejcikova in a Wimbledon final rematch. - Reuters