JANNIK SINNER battled past Novak Djokovic in a gripping French Open semifinal on Friday to book a first Grand Slam final meeting with reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard saw off Lorenzo Musetti.

World No. 1 Sinner held off a record-chasing Djokovic with an impressive 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) win on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach his maiden Roland Garros final.

“He is the best player in the history of our sport, playing against him here is amazing,“ said the 23-year-old Sinner.

“Of course I try to not think about this but before coming on court you feel the tension.”

Djokovic showed his trademark fighting qualities in a dramatic contest that lasted three hours and 16 minutes, but three missed set points late in the third set ultimately put paid to his hopes of a comeback.

The 38-year-old will next attempt to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon next month.

“Obviously Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favourite tournament,“ said the world number six.

“I’m going to do everything possible to get myself ready. I guess my best chances maybe are Wimbledon, to win another Slam, or faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that.”

Alcaraz earlier booked his place in Sunday’s final when opponent Musetti retired with a leg injury in the fourth set of their last-four tie.

Sinner, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, will be hoping to gain revenge on Alcaraz after losing to the Spaniard in five sets in the semi-finals last year.

Alcaraz has won his last four matches against Sinner, including in the Italian Open final in May when Sinner returned from a three-month doping ban.

“Sunday is going to be very difficult, I know my head-to-head lately doesn’t look great against Carlos but let’s see what I can do,“ added Sinner.

Djokovic’s exit ensures that a sixth successive major title will be lifted by either Sinner or world number two Alcaraz, in what appears increasingly likely to be a permanent changing of the guard.

“This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know,“ said Djokovic.

“I don’t know really what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career. You know, I’m going to keep on keeping on.”

Sunday will see the first Grand Slam final to be played between two men born in the 2000s.

Neither Sinner or Alcaraz have ever lost a major final.

It is also the first Grand Slam tournament in which the top two seeds will contest both the men’s and women’s finals since the 2013 US Open, with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set to face off for the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen on Saturday.

Djokovic had his chances, but Sinner consistently proved too strong in the key moments, including when breaking immediately after failing to serve out the second set.

The Italian hit 44 winners in total over the gruelling three sets, showing excellent resilience to stave off three set points in the 10th game of the third. – AFP