Sivasangari advances to Silicon Valley Open quarter-finals

NATIONAL squash player S. Sivasangari continued her impressive performance by securing a place in the quarter-finals of the Silicon Valley Open 2025 in Redwood City, United States.

The tournament’s third seed dominated Egypt’s Kenzy Ayman with a convincing 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 victory in their second-round match.

Sivasangari will now compete against American favourite Amanda Sobhy for a spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, fellow Malaysian Rachel Arnold saw her tournament run conclude after a hard-fought five-game battle against England’s fourth seed Georgina Kennedy.

Arnold narrowly lost the match with a final score of 11-6, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 9-11. – Bernama