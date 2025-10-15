Teen killer was secret admirer of victim, police reveal

SHAH ALAM: The 14-year-old boy who stabbed his 16-year-old schoolmate to death at a secondary school in Bandar Utama yesterday is believed to have been a secret admirer of the victim.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the suspect had harboured romantic feelings towards the victim despite being in different classes.

He said both students were from transition classes (kelas peralihan), with the suspect in Form One and the victim in Form Three.

“Investigations so far indicate that the suspect had feelings for the victim but never expressed them. It was more of a secret admiration.

“He kept those feelings to himself, and the victim was unaware of them,” he said at a press conference here, today.

When asked if the victim knew the suspect, Shazeli said both teenagers were in different classes and age groups, and were believed to have had no interaction with each other.

Shazeli emphasised that there had been no prior relationship or communication between the two before the incident.

“It is believed that emotional impulses and social media influence were among the factors that may have driven the suspect to act this way,” he said.

He added that police are still looking into claims of unrequited affection, as there is currently no concrete evidence of the emotions involved.

Shazeli also said police have yet to confirm the suspect’s mental health condition, adding that a psychiatric evaluation will be sought from specialists.

“However, we believe the suspect may have been emotionally unstable during the incident,” he said.