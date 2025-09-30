Sivasangari and Aira Azman reach Qatar Classic squash quarter-finals

NATIONAL squash players S. Sivasangari and Aira Azman have both progressed to the quarter-finals of the Qatar Classic 2025.

Seventh seed Sivasangari defeated Belgium’s Nele Gilis in straight games during their second-round match at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The Malaysian needed just 34 minutes to secure her 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 victory against the Belgian opponent.

Sivasangari now faces a difficult quarter-final match against second seed Hania El Hammamy of Egypt.

The 2023 champion recovered from losing the first game to beat England’s Jasmine Hutton 8-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-9.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Aira Azman also advanced with a straight-games win over Egypt’s Zeina Mickawy.

Aira needed 29 minutes to complete her 11-8, 11-7, 13-11 victory in the second-round encounter.

The Malaysian will next face fourth seed Amina Orfi in the quarter-finals.

The Egyptian player had earlier defeated American Marina Stefanoni 11-3, 11-7, 11-3.

This Professional Squash Association platinum tier event features a total prize pool of US$231,500 for both men’s and women’s categories.

The equivalent prize money amounts to approximately 976,000 Malaysian ringgit for each category. – Bernama