Kremlin supports Trump’s Gaza peace plan and hopes for implementation

MOSCOW: The Kremlin expressed hope that US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan would be implemented following its endorsement by Israeli leadership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Russia consistently supports American efforts to resolve the ongoing Middle East conflict.

He emphasised Moscow’s desire for the plan to successfully bring peaceful resolution to regional tensions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin reinforced this position during a telephone conversation with Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Vershinin’s support for any measures that would stop the violence in Gaza.

Officials expressed hope that successful implementation would secure a sustainable ceasefire and hostage release.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery to the affected population.

Moscow reiterated its longstanding commitment to a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Russia has grown increasingly critical of Israeli military operations while strengthening ties with Iran.

The diplomatic developments follow Trump securing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s backing for the US-sponsored proposal. – Reuters