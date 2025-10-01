IAEA seeks to restore power to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant

THE International Atomic Energy Agency is engaging with both sides of the military conflict to restore offsite power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible, the U.N. atomic watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier said the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station had become critical, with Russian shelling preventing restoration of power needed to cool the reactors and prevent a meltdown. - REUTERS