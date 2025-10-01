  1. World

IAEA seeks to restore power to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant

  • 2025-10-01 02:25 PM
A Russian service member stands guard at a checkpoint near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - REUTERSPIXA Russian service member stands guard at a checkpoint near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - REUTERSPIX

THE International Atomic Energy Agency is engaging with both sides of the military conflict to restore offsite power to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible, the U.N. atomic watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier said the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station had become critical, with Russian shelling preventing restoration of power needed to cool the reactors and prevent a meltdown. - REUTERS