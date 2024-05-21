Sivasangari breaks into world top 10

KUALA LUMPUR: National squash ace S. Sivasangari has broken into the top 10 of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) world tour ranking list.

In the latest women's ranking list issued yesterday, the 25-year-old athlete accumulated 7,595 points to rise one rung to 10th spot, behind Egypt's Rowan Elaraby, who also jumped one spot to ninth.

Sivasangari's promotion followed her recent achievements, including a third-round appearance in the PSA World Championship 2023-2024 on May 15 and winning the inaugural London Squash Classic title in April.

She beat three top players en route to clinching the London title - world number one Nour El Sherbini of Egypt (quarter-finals), world number four Nele Gilis of Belgium (semi-finals) and world number two Hania El Hammamy of Egypt (final).

In a post on X, Sivasangari attributed her achievements to the strong support she received from the team.

“More determined than ever to keep pushing and enjoy every step of the process,” she said.

Egypt continue to occupy the top three spots in the world rankings through El Sherbini, Nouran Gohar and El Hammamy.

Two other national players, Rachel Arnold (3,073 points) and Aira Azman (2,478 points), also rose one rung to 23rd and 36th respectively.

However, Aifa Azman and Ainaa Amani dropped one spot to 40th and 65th respectively.