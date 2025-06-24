NATIONAL squash player S. Sivasangari suffered a straight-game defeat to second seed Olivia Weaver of the United States in her opening match of the 2024/2025 PSA Squash Tour Finals. The 26-year-old Malaysian fought hard but ultimately lost 9-11, 9-11 in a 32-minute Group B clash at Toronto’s Revival Film Studio.

Weaver, the world number four, showcased her dominance, leaving Sivasangari searching for answers. Despite the loss, the Kedah-born athlete remains determined as she prepares to face Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir in her next group-stage encounter.

In another Group B match, Japan’s Satomi Watanabe narrowly defeated Aboelkheir 11-7, 9-11, 13-11 in a thrilling 51-minute battle. Sivasangari now faces an uphill task in a group that also includes Watanabe and world number 14 Aboelkheir.

Only the top two players from each group will progress to the semi-finals, adding pressure to Sivasangari’s upcoming matches.