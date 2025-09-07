Boy injured in stray dog attack to undergo second surgery in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: A six-year-old boy who sustained serious head injuries from a stray dog attack in Batu 9, Cheras will undergo a second surgical procedure to stitch the outer layer of his scalp.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the victim remains hospitalised at Putrajaya Hospital in stable condition.

Medical authorities have conducted tests for potential rabies infection and administered initial treatment including anti-rabies medication.

The Kajang Municipal Council verified that the dog involved in Wednesday’s incident was indeed a stray animal.

Graphic footage showing the boy being mauled by the dog while cycling near his residence circulated widely on social media platforms alongside images documenting his severe injuries. – Bernama