Mesra Rakyat Project approves allocations for Segamat religious sites

SEGAMAT: The Mesra Rakyat Project has approved allocations to resolve safety and facility issues at two non-Muslim houses of worship and a surau in this parliamentary constituency.

Sekijang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed the allocations are for Wesley Methodist Church, Hua Kwong Kong Temple, and Surau Al-Abidin in Kampung Tengah.

She stated these improvements will ensure the public can conduct religious activities comfortably and safely regardless of race or religion.

Wesley Methodist Church received RM50,000 to build a 152.4-metre BRC fence around its grounds following wild animal encroachment reports from nearby river and farm areas.

The fence installation has successfully prevented further animal intrusion incidents since completion.

Hua Kwong Kong Temple also received RM50,000 to resurface previously uneven and damaged roads within the temple compound that posed problems for worshippers, particularly elderly devotees.

Temple management confirmed they have received no further complaints since the concrete resurfacing work was completed.

Surau Al-Abidin in Kampung Tengah received RM15,000 to repaint its interior and exterior surfaces damaged by previous flooding incidents.

Dr Zaliha noted the surau serves as the venue for Friday prayers and functions as the heart of worship for the local community.

She expressed satisfaction that the surau now presents a renewed facade and provides enhanced comfort for congregational worship.

The former Health Minister emphasised this approach exemplifies how the Sekijang constituency addresses public concerns through listening, evaluation, and problem-solving.

She clarified that these allocations represent public funds rather than personal resources, describing herself merely as a trustee of the people’s money. – Bernama