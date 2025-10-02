Sivasangari’s Qatar Classic run ends in quarter-finals defeat

NATIONAL squash player S. Sivasangari’s journey at the Qatar Classic 2025 concluded in the quarter-finals after her defeat to Egyptian second seed Hania El Hammamy.

The seventh-seeded Malaysian lost 0-3 with set scores of 7-11, 8-11, and 6-11 at Doha’s Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

This victory marked El Hammamy’s sixth win in their eight career meetings against Sivasangari.

Another Malaysian contender, Aira Azman, will face Egyptian fourth seed Amina Orfi later tonight for a spot in the semi-finals.

The Professional Squash Association platinum-tier tournament features separate prize pools of 231,500 US dollars each for men’s and women’s competitions. – Bernama