Six countries to tussle in 2024 SOJC tournament

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Six countries will compete in the 2024 Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) international hockey championship which opens its curtain at the Johor Hockey Stadium here from Oct 19-26.

In this 12th edition, Malaysia will face Australia, Great Britain, India, Japan and New Zealand.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the SOJC will be the best platform for the national team to prepare for the Asian Junior Cup in Oman in November.

“It is also our team’s qualification for the Junior World Cup to be held in India next year”.

“For sure, teams will play hard at SOJC for experience and lessons to take into next year’s World Cup qualifiers,“ he said after a sponsorship cheque presentation for the 12th SOJC here today.

Johor Hockey Association (JHA) president Datuk Majid Manjit Abdullah added: “Last edition, there were eight teams to meet a request from the participating countries to join the SOJC as preparation for the Junior World Cup which Malaysia hosted at that time. We invited (defending champions) Germany for this edition but they have other tournaments to go.”

Last year, Malaysia finished the SOJC campaign in seventh place and last won the cup in 2011.