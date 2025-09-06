Slovenia snatch 2-2 draw with Sweden in World Cup qualifier thriller

SLOVENIA substitute Zan Vipotnik scored a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Sweden in their opening Group B World Cup qualifier.

The visitors had been controlling the match until a catastrophic error from goalkeeper Robin Olsen changed the game’s momentum.

Winger Anthony Elanga gave Sweden an 18th-minute lead after a swift attacking move that ended with a close-range finish.

Slovenia equalised in the first minute of the second half when Olsen inexplicably spilled a tame Sandi Lovric drive into his own net.

Ayari appeared to have redeemed his goalkeeper by bundling the ball home in the 73rd minute to restore Sweden’s lead.

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson then resisted bringing on Alexander Isak, who had just completed a British record transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

That decision proved costly as Slovenia mounted a late comeback, with Benjamin Sesko setting up Vipotnik to thump home the equaliser and snatch a point. – Reuters