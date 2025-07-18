Snoop Dogg joins Swansea City as co-owner in football-rap crossover

SNOOP Dogg has officially become a co-owner of Swansea City, marking a surprising fusion of hip-hop culture and football.

The Championship club confirmed the partnership, adding the 53-year-old rapper to their ownership group alongside former Real Madrid star Luka Modric.

The announcement follows Snoop Dogg’s unexpected appearance on Swansea’s social media last week, where he showcased the team’s new home kit.

His investment comes months after American businessmen Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen acquired the club in November 2024.

With over 100 million social media followers, Snoop Dogg’s involvement is expected to elevate Swansea’s profile as they push for Premier League promotion. The club last competed in England’s top flight in 2018 before relegation.

Swansea’s owners aim to increase revenue under financial regulations, allowing greater investment in players.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, expressed his enthusiasm on the club’s website. “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,“ he said.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I’m proud to be part of Swansea City.”

Modric, who recently joined AC Milan, became a stakeholder in April.

Swansea’s owners highlighted the rapper’s global influence, stating, “Snoop’s colossal global fanbase will help us boost the club’s reach.”

The move mirrors the success of Wrexham, whose Hollywood-backed rise under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has revitalised the Welsh club. - AFP