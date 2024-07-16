MADRID: The Spanish national team celebrated their triumph in the European Championship on Monday with a series of events that ended in the centre of Madrid, said Xinhua.

The team that defeated England 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday night to win all seven of their matches in the tournament arrived at Madrid’s Barajas Airport just after 14:00 local time.

The players were taken to a hotel to rest before driving to the Palacio de la Zarzuela on the outskirts of the Spanish capital to be congratulated by King Felipe VI (who was in Berlin on Sunday) and the Royal family.

They then made a short trip to meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before boarding an open-topped bus to drive through the centre of the city to the iconic Plaza Cibeles.

Tens of thousands of Spanish fans lined the streets for the drive, which lasted well over an hour, and now and then packed the square, which is where Real Madrid also celebrate their triumphs.

With striker and captain Alvaro Morata as master of ceremonies, the fans chanted the name of coach Luis de la Fuente, and especially those of wingers Nico Williams, who scored the opening goal in Sunday’s win and was named man-of-the-match, and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Celebrations saw DJs and several singers, such as Isabel Aaiun, whose song, Potra Salvaje (Wild Pony), had been the players’ unofficial anthem throughout the competition.