Speedy Tigers fitness at 80 percent for Asia Cup 2025

THE national hockey squad’s fitness level stands at 80 percent ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup in Bihar, India.

Head coach Sarjit Singh confirmed the team’s condition during a squad announcement press conference.

He stated that fitness improvements followed almost seven weeks of intensive training at the National Sports Institute.

Sarjit Singh explained, “I mean fitness we have done with the NSI routine.”

He added, “The chamber run (drill for explosive bursts) was good for about six to seven weeks.”

The coach acknowledged, “So we are prepared.”

He noted, “But other teams also are well prepared too.”

Sarjit Singh observed, “As we know South Korea, China and Japan have fitness levels that are really different.”

He expressed confidence by stating, “But we are getting there.”

The coach revealed, “(This is) Because after the Nations Cup (in June), we had a few injuries.”

He explained, “So we need to recover from that as well.”

Sarjit Singh concluded, “Hence, we are moving slowly in the right direction.”

Malaysia finds itself in Group B alongside South Korea, Bangladesh and Taiwan.

The national squad will depart for India this Friday according to the coach.

They will play two friendly matches against the host country and China.

These matches will serve as preparation before their tournament campaign begins.

The Speedy Tigers finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

They aim to secure a slot for the 2026 World Cup through this competition.

This requires emerging as champions of the 2025 Asian Cup according to qualification rules.

Sarjit Singh highlighted additional tournament significance beyond the title hunt.

He emphasized the event as a platform to maintain Malaysia’s Asian ranking position.

The coach specifically mentioned maintaining number two status in FIH rankings.

The Asia Cup runs from August 29 to September 7 in Bihar, India. - Bernama