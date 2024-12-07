Speedy Tigers showed good defensive structure despite Dutch defeat - Sarjit

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s hockey team head coach Sarjit Singh said the Speedy Tigers showed “good defensive structure” despite their 5-0 loss to the Netherlands during their Tour of Europe in Arnhem today.

He also described the game against the world number one, played at the Arnhem Mixed Hockey Club Upward, as the best exposure for the Speedy Tigers to play more confidently.

“Good intensity game and a good match for all the players against the world’s number one side. In today’s match, the players worked harder and showed better defensive structure than in the game against Germany.

“There were also moments in today’s game when we pressed high up and did not just defend,” he said in a statement shared by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today.

This is Malaysia’s third defeat in six matches. They began the campaign with three matches against Belgium B, winning the first one 3-2 on July 1, losing the second 2-4 (July 3) and winning the third 3-2 (July 5). They then suffered a 10-1 hammering from world number five Germany on Monday (July 8) before defeating Bundesliga outfit Gladbach Hockey and Tennis Club 9-2 in Monchengladbach on Tuesday (July 9).

The Speedy Tigers, ranked 12th in the world, will rest for a day before taking on world number seven India on Sunday (July 14).