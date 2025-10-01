Spurs snatch late draw at Bodo/Glimt in Champions League clash

Tottenham secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday through a late own-goal by Jostein Gundersen.

Jens Petter Hauge scored twice for the impressive Norwegian hosts before Micky van de Ven and the 89th-minute own-goal earned a point for Thomas Frank’s side.

The match appeared destined to become Bodo/Glimt’s first Champions League victory until the late twist in this repeat of last season’s Europa League semi-final.

Tottenham manager Frank praised his team’s mentality and character during his post-match comments to TNT Sports.

He acknowledged Bodo/Glimt’s superior first-half performance while highlighting his team’s resilience away from home.

The result leaves Spurs with four points following their opening victory against Villarreal.

Bodo/Glimt now have consecutive 2-2 draws after their late equaliser against Slavia Prague last time out.

The Norwegian side grew into their historic first home match in Europe’s premier club competition.

The referee awarded Bodo/Glimt a penalty after Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Fredrik Andre Bjorkan shortly after the half-hour mark.

Kasper Hogh’s penalty woes continued as his effort sailed over the crossbar following his saved spot-kick against Slavia Prague.

Tottenham remained under constant pressure throughout the remainder of the first half.

Bodo/Glimt’s dominance finally produced a goal eight minutes after halftime when Hauge curled home from inside the box.

Jubilant celebrations at Aspmyra Stadion were short-lived as Bentancur converted the rebound from Pedro Porro’s free-kit two minutes later.

The goal was disallowed after VAR spotted a foul by Van de Ven during Porro’s cross into the box.

Hauge extended Bodo/Glimt’s lead in the 66th minute with a powerful left-footed finish after easily bypassing Porro.

Porro and Van de Ven combined two minutes later as the Dutch defender headed home the right-back’s precise cross.

Frank introduced substitutes in search of an equaliser with Wilson Odobert’s header hitting the woodwork on 85 minutes.

Andreas Helmersen struck the crossbar at the other end as Bodo/Glimt responded to Tottenham’s pressure.

The hosts suffered heartbreak when Nikita Haikin’s save deflected off Gundersen from close range for the equaliser.

The goal was confirmed following a lengthy VAR check for offside. – AFP