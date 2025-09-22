PGM Order of Merit leader Ben Leong will be trying to clinch another win here at Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club this week. Local talent, Shahriffuddin Ariffin also known as Dino was based here before moving on to AsianTour.

Recent Champion of PGM Port Dickson Championship, Edven Ying will be trying to go for a back-to-back win this week and improved his Order of Merit position. Marcus Lim and Paul San will give a strong challenge as the Meadow & Woodland course requires long hitting due to the distance and accuracy to go low scores.

On the Ladies Championship, Liyana Durisic and Zulaikah Nasser who are currently leading the PGM Ladies Order of Merit going out there to ensure a win. Winnie Ng and Aretha Pan may also have a chance to tame the course this week.

PGM Melaka Closed Championship 2025 is offering total prize money of RM180,000 and another RM30,000 for the Ladies Championship. Hosted by Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club and using their Meadow & Woodland courses with 7119 yards (Par 72).